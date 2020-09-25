‘Socktober’ fundraiser starts July 1

Galion Intermediate School “Socktober” fundraiser starts Oct. 1

Galion, OH (Sept. 25, 2020) – Giving back and serving the community has become a mainstay for students in the Galion City Schools. The Galion Intermediate School fifth grade teachers and students will conduct their seventh annual “Socktober” fundraiser Oct. 1 through Oct. 31.

The fifth-grade team, after reviewing the idea from YouTube sensation Kid President, decided to launch the “Socktober” fundraiser at the Intermediate School during the 2014-2015 school year. In the three-minute video, Kid President challenged Internet users to change the world.

“I presented the ‘Socktober’ idea to my fifth-grade teammates and we thought it would be a great way to get our students helping others in need,” Intermediate School teacher Paula Prince said. “Our six-year collection total has exceeded 4,100 pairs of socks!”

Ms. Prince is giving her students the opportunity to lead this year’s event, and they have taken the challenge to heart. The fundraiser includes all classes at the Galion Intermediate School again this year.

Fifth grade students Alyssa Hunt, Myla Harding, Sara Holt, Will Rinehart, Mason Trimble, and Rylan McGlothlin presented, and received approval for, an incentive from Intermediate School Principal Alex Sharick for students who participate and donate to Socktober. Students who donate one pair of socks each week can wear jeans each Friday, and students who donate two or more pairs of socks each week can “dress down” based on the total pairs of socks they donate each week.

Dates when students can “dress down” are as follows: October 2, October 9, October 16, October 23, and October 30. Specific “dress down” guidelines will be sent home to families with students prior to the start of the fundraiser.

“Students are decorating boxes for each classroom at the Intermediate Building so classrooms can begin to collect socks for Socktober,” Prince said. “Students will work in small groups to deliver the boxes and explain to each classroom what Socktober is all about and the goal for this year.”

Prince’s students have set their goal very high again this year. They are working to exceed their 2019 collection total and collect over 1,600 pairs of new socks to donate to a local homeless shelter.

“I am very proud of the students and staff at the Intermediate School for making this fundraiser an annual tradition,” Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “Student-led community service projects enhance the overall education of students in the Galion City Schools, and I’m proud of all our students and staff in the district for finding ways to help the Galion community in a variety of ways.”

Please contact Paula Prince at 419-468-3676 or email prince.paula@galionschools.org for more information about the “Socktober” fundraiser or if you would like to donate new pairs of socks to help Galion Intermediate School students exceed their 2020 goal!

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/09/web1_galion-socktober-2019.jpg