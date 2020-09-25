Ohio National Guard activated for next week’s presidential debate in Cleveland

(The Center Square) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday activated around 300 Ohio National Guard troops to help with security surrounding next week’s presidential debate in Cleveland.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will have their first debate at The Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic. It will take place inside the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion.

Responding to a formal request from Cleveland officials, DeWine announced the activation at his twice-weekly news conference that generally updates Ohioans on the state’s efforts surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said is sending the guard to “help Cleveland police ensure a safe and secure environment for those attending Tuesday’s presidential debate in Cleveland.”

Road closures in the Cleveland area began Sept. 22 and continue until Oct. 1.

By J.D. Davidson The Center Square https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/09/web1_election-logo-2020-temp-6.jpg By J.D. Davidson The Center Square

An Ohio native, J.D. Davidson is a veteran journalist with more than 30 years of experience in newspapers in Ohio, Georgia, Alabama and Texas. He has served as a reporter, editor, managing editor and publisher.

An Ohio native, J.D. Davidson is a veteran journalist with more than 30 years of experience in newspapers in Ohio, Georgia, Alabama and Texas. He has served as a reporter, editor, managing editor and publisher.