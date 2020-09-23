Public meeting today to discuss Harding Way paving project

GALION — The City of Galion has called a Public Meeting regarding the Urban Paving Project. It will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 1:00 p.m. Representatives from the Ohio Department of Transportation will discuss project details and answer questions, with a focus on the businesses which will be directly affected by the project.

All of Harding Way/State Route 19 within the city limits will be milled and resurfaced. One lane of traffic will be maintained during the project. Weather permitting, milling will begin on Sept. 28 and Nov. 6 is the estimated completion date.

This will be held virtually as a Zoom Webinar. Follow the link below to participate.

To submit questions to ODOT or pre-register for the in-person meeting, please email mattechelberry@galion.city

Follow this link to join the meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84697221928

