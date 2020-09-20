DeWine pushes Ohio for U.S. Space Command headquarters

(The Center Square) — With Dayton’s long history with aviation, dating back to the beginning of flight, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says it’s time to add to it.

DeWine recently sent a letter to President Donald Trump, encouraging him to establish the U.S. Space Command headquarters in the Dayton region.

“Ohio possesses a strong track record in populating science-rich jobs with a superior workforce,” DeWine wrote.

In the letter, DeWine highlighted the state’s aviation history and benefits of co-location with the Air Force Research Laboratory, the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, the Air Force Institute of Technology and the Air Force Material Command. He also pointed to the NASA Glenn Research Center and NASA Plum Brook Station, as well as Batelle Memorial Institute.

Ohio made Dayton part of the bid process from the beginning.

“I also recommend that Secretary [of Defense Mark] Esper strongly consider the consolidation of space intelligence activities at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the establishment of the Space Development Agency’s mission in Ohio, thereby taking advantage of our Air Force research, intelligence and acquisition expertise, and our NASA Glenn facilities in Cleveland and Plum Brook,” DeWine wrote.

In the spring, the Air Force opened bidding for a permanent location for U.S. Space Command headquarters, allowing states with large military bases to compete. A location is expected to be selected early next year, but it could take up to six years to build new facilities.

The command was established in 2019, and the headquarters are expected to house 1,400 military and civilian jobs.

In the summer, the Air Force narrowed candidates to bases in Alabama, California and Colorado, but started the search again.

By J.D. Davidson The Center Square

J.D. Davidson is a regional editor for The Center Square

