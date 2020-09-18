Whippets roll over Galion, 42-6

GALION — The Galion Tigers — minus starters due to injuries and other issues — needed a good start Friday night against unbeaten Shelby in their showdown at Heise Park.

And they almost got one.

Shelby received the opening kickoff and took over deep in its own territory. On the game’s first play from scrimmage, Galion defensive back and quarterback Wilson Frankhouse stepped in front of a Shelby pass … and it bounced off his hands in what could have been an easy score and an early Galion advantage.

Sadly, it was all downhill after that for the talent-depleted Tigers.

Shelby bounced back from that first play, scored on their opening drive and never let up en route to a 42-6 win at Unckrich Stadium.

The Whippets led 21-0 after the first quarter and 35-0 at the break. The second half was run with a running clock. The Whippets upped the lead to 42-0 with about four minutes to go in the third quarter.

Galion finally got on the scoreboard on the last play of third period, when Frankhouse completed a pass over the middle to tight end Jackson Staton for a 17-yard score. Dominic Pittman’s kick was no good.

Neither team scored in the fourth period of the Whippets’ big win.

With the win, Shelby improves to 4-0, and plays Lucas next week.

Galion falls to 2-2 on the season. The Ontario Warriors come to Heise Park next Friday.

The Tigers never got untracked on offense vs. the Whippets. They gained yardage, but then lost almost as much due to penalties and tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Unofficial statistics showed Galion with just 81 yards of offense vs. 395 for the Whippets. The Tigers picked up just 41 total rushing yards and 36 yards passing through the air.

Frankhouse was 7 of 17 passes for 39 yards, with a TD and an interception

Shelby quarterback Marshall Shepherd finished with 211 yards passing and four scores on 9 of 16 passing.

Running back Owen Fisher, the leading rushing in the MOAC starting the night, picked up 153 yards via the ground on 17 carries. He scored twice, on a 4-yard run and on a 35-yard run.

Marshall hit Blaine Bowman with TD passes of 25 yards and 23 yards. Andre Hill caught an 11-yard TD pass and Cody Lantz caught a 32-yard scoring pass.

Galion had two turnovers. Shelby had one.

