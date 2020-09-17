Troopers seize ecstasy, illegal cough syrup in Wyandot County

COLUMBUS — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed a felony drug charge against an Ohio man after a traffic stop in Wyandot County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 1,300 dose units of ecstasy pills and 120 bottles of promethazine cough syrup worth approximately $158,000.

On September 4, at 12:49 p.m., troopers stopped a 2020 Toyota Camry with Ohio registration for a speed violation on state Route 15. While interacting with the occupants, troopers detected an odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

The driver, Daniel Woodard, 23, Columbus, was incarcerated in the Wyandot County Jail and charged with possession of drugs, a second-degree felony.

If convicted, he could face up to eight years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.

