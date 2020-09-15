Galion receives variance for more fans at home varsity football game

Galion granted spectator variance for remaining home varsity football games

GALION — The Galion City Health Department and Ohio Department of Health have granted a spectator variance for the remaining 2020 home varsity football games for Galion City Schools. The variance increases in-person spectator attendance from 15 percent to 22 percent of capacity at Unckrich Stadium.

The additional capacity is being reserved for football players, cheerleaders, and marching band members. All of these students — and their families — will now have access to four vouchers for the remaining home games against Shelby, Ontario and Lucas.

“This variance only applies to Unckrich Stadium and our remaining home varsity football games,” Galion High School Athletic Director Kyle Baughn said. “I don’t foresee general admission being available because of the seating arrangements that are required by the Ohio Department of Health.”

Students will receive the additional vouchers the week of Sept. 14 and can purchase tickets for $15 each for the remaining three home games. Families will be able to come to Galion High School from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to purchase tickets Thursday, Sept. 17.

“This year will certainly be different, but the athletes and administration have worked exceedingly hard and have made extensive preparations to welcome a limited number of spectators to their stadium safely,” said Galion City Health Department Health Commissioner Trish Factor said. “The effective plan and safety precautions set in place for Unkrich Stadium warranted the opportunity for the Galion City Schools to increase the spectator capacity at the stadium for varsity football games.

“We believe that even at the increased capacity, the spectators will do their part to maintain social distancing, wear their masks, and abide by all other safety measures to ensure that our Galion athletes can continue their season.”

“I want to thank Mr. Baughn for his hard work and dedication in working with the Galion City Health Department to increase our spectator capacity for home varsity football games,” Galion Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “His commitment to our student-athletes is allowing more family members to attend these games and watch their students compete.”

Contact the Galion High School Athletics department at 419-468-6500 ext. 12007 for more additional information.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/09/web1_Galion-Tigers-logo.jpg