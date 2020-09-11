Tigers win a thriller in Bellville; beat Clear Fork in second OT, 20-17

BELLVILLE — In a game that featured more ups and downs and unexpected turns than any roller coast at Cedar Point, Galion got the biggest thrill as Dominic Pittman’s 28-yard field goal in the second overtime lifted the Tigers to a 20-17 come-from-behind win over Clear Fork at the Colt Corral.

With the victory, Galion ups its record to 2-1. Bellville is winless so far this season.

The Tigers, who racked up plenty of offense — and gave up even more yards on defense — still had to rally from a 17-7 fourth quarter deficit to force overtime.

And even then a win seemed improbable as the sure-footed Pittman missed a FG attempt in the first overtime.

But Galion’s defense held after the miss, and the Colts’ Luke Labaki, who also plays soccer for Clear Fork, missed his own FG attempt to send the game to a second extra period.

In the second OT, Clear Fork fumbed on its possession and Galion took over at the 20-yard line with momentum on its side. Galion picked up nine yards on three runs by Frankhouse and then lined up for the winner. Pittman’s kick from the left side was dead-center and the Tigers earned the win.

It was Pittman’s second field goal of the game. He booted a 28-yarder with 5 seconds to go in the final period to make it 17-17 and force overtime.

Trailing 17-7 starting the fourth period, Galion trimmed the lead to 14-17 on a 25-yard pass from Frankhouse to Hanif Donaldson, who was bothered by severe leg cramps much of the second half. That pass capped off a 70-yard drive, keyed by Frankhouse’s running, and big passes to Donaldson and Jacob Williams.

Galion’s big finish started out as a bit of a downer.

The Tige rs never got its offense untracked in the first quarter and Clear Fork grabbed a 7-0 lead on Ashton Lyon’s 5-yard run with 2:56 remaining in the period.

The Tigers did get untracked in the second period as Franhouse hit Donaldson at the 4-yard line and the junior receiver dove into the endzone for the score. Pittman’s kick made it 7-7 with 1:44 to go in the first half.

Another long, second-period Galion drive went for naught as the Tigers gave the ball away on downs at the Clear Fork 4-yard line.

Turnovers played a big role in the second quarter in keeping both teams from scoring any more points.

Clear Fork shredded Galion’s defense for more than 220 yards in the first half. Most came on the ground as starting Colts’ QB Kaleb Holler had 77 yards on the ground and Lyon 90.

The Colts went up 7-10 with 8:57 to go in the third period on a 22-yard field goal by Labaki.

That drive started with a 75-yard kick-off return by Lyon, who started at the 2-yard line and would have reached the endzone if not for a diving tackle by Galion’s Gage Vanderkooi.

The Tigers’ Garrett Ison also came up with a big defensive play in the second half, when he stopped a Clear Fork scoring threat by deftly stealing the ball right out of Lyon’s hands and giving it back to Galion.

Holler was injured in the second quarter and did not return at QB. However, Brady Tedrow, who had started the first two games for Clear Fork, took over at quarterback. All Tedrow did was rush for more than 100 yards in the second half to lead the Colts to what would have been their first win of the season.

Tedro put the Colts up 7-17 with 9:37 to go in the game on a 62-yard run.

And that’s when the fun really started.

Donaldson’s 4-yard TD catch trimmed to lead to 14-17.

And Pittman’s first kick sent the game into OT.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/09/web1_RGB_Galion-Tigers-logo-1.jpg

Dominic Pittman’s FG in second overtime period lifts Tigers over Clear Fork, 20-17