Tigers win a 20-17 thriller vs. Colts as Dominic Pittman nails a 28-yard FG in second overtime

BELLVILLE — In a game that featured more ups and downs and unexpected turns than any Cedar Point ride, Galion enjoyed the biggest thrill as Dominic Pittman’s 28-yard field goal in the second overtime lifted the Tigers to a 20-17 come-from-behind win over Clear Fork at the Colt Corral.

With the victory, Galion ups its record to 2-1. Bellville is winless so far this season.

The Tigers, who racked up plenty of offense — and gave up even more yards on defense — still had to rally from a 17-7 fourth quarter deficit to force overtime.

And even then a win seemed improbable as the sure-footed Pittman missed a FG attempt in the first overtime.

But Galion’s defense held after the miss, and the Colts’ Luke Labaki, who also plays soccer for Clear Fork, missed his own FG attempt and sent the game to a second extra period.

In the second OT, Clear Fork fumbled on its possession and Galion took over at the 20-yard line with momentum on its side. Galion picked up nine yards on three runs by Frankhouse and then lined up for the winner. Pittman’s kick from the left side was dead-center and the Tigers earned the win.

It was Pittman’s second field goal of the game. He booted a 28-yarder with 5 seconds to go in the final period to make it 17-17 and force overtime.

Trailing 17-7 starting the fourth period, Galion trimmed the lead to 14-17 on a 25-yard pass from Frankhouse to Hanif Donaldson, who was bothered by severe leg cramps much of the second half. That pass capped off a 70-yard drive, keyed by Frankhouse’s running, and big passes to Donaldson and Jacob Williams.

Up next for Galion is undefeated and MOAC leader Shelby, at Unckrich Stadium. The Whippes beat Marion Harding on Friday, 49-17. The Whippets beat Pleasant 54-26 last week and knocked off Ontario in Week 1, 28-14.

Galion’s big finish vs. the Colts started out as a bit of a downer.

The Tigers never got their offense untracked in the first quarter and Clear Fork grabbed a 7-0 lead on Ashton Lyon’s 5-yard run with 2:56 remaining in the period.

The Tigers did get going in the second period as Frankhouse hit Donaldson at the 4-yard line and the junior receiver dove into the endzone for the score. Pittman’s kick made it 7-7 with 1:44 to go in the first half.

Donaldson, the leading receive in the MOAC caught 10 more passes, for 97 yards. But Frankhouse spread the offense. Jackson Staton had three catches for 48 yards, Jordan Borders one huge catch in the second half for 38 yards and Jacob Williams, Caleb Branstetter and Kyle Foust had catches.

Another long, second-period Galion drive went for naught as the Tigers gave the ball away on downs at the Clear Fork 4-yard line.

Turnovers played a big role in the second quarter in keeping both teams from scoring any more points.

Clear Fork shredded Galion’s defense for more than 220 yards in the first half. Most came on the ground,

Kaleb Hollar was 2 of 15 passing, both on the same Colts’ scoring drive in the first half.

Galion evened up the yardage discrepancy in the second half. The Tigers finished with 339 yards of offense, Clear Fork amassed 362. The Tigers had 216 yards via the air, as Frankhouse was 17-30 for all the yards, with two TDs and two interceptions. Frankhouse was the leading rusher for Galion, too, with 114 yards on 25 carries.

The Colts went up 7-10 with 8:57 to go in the third period on a 22-yard field goal by Labaki.

That drive started with a 75-yard kick-off return by Lyon, who started at the 2-yard line and would have reached the endzone if not for a diving tackle by Galion’s Gage Vanderkooi. Lyon also rushed for 89 yards, on 21 carries.

The Tigers’ Garrett Ison also came up with a big defensive play in the second half, when he stopped a Clear Fork scoring threat by deftly stealing the ball right out of Lyon’s hands and giving it back to Galion.

Holler was injured in the second quarter and did not return at QB. However, Brady Tedrow, who had started the first two games for Clear Fork, took over at quarterback. All Tedrow did was rush for more than 200 yards in the second half to lead the Colts to what would have been their first win of the season.

Tedrow was the game’s leading rusher, with 212 yards on 22 carries. Hw put the Colts up 7-17 with 9:37 to go in the game on a 62-yard run.

And that’s when the fun really started.

Donaldson’s 4-yard TD catch trimmed to lead to 14-17.

And Pittman’s first kick sent the game into OT.

Galion’s Dominic Pittman’s 29-yard field goal with five seconds to go in regulation capped a Galion comeback and sent Friday’s contest with Clear Fork into overtime, 17-17. In the second OT, Pittman booted a 28-yarder to give the Tigers a 20-17 victory. Photo by Jeff Hoffer

Galion’s Hanif Donaldson dives into the endzone for a touchdown Friday at Bellville. The leading receiver in the MOAC, Donaldson caught 10 passes for 97 yards and two TDs. Photo by Jeff Hoffer

Clear Fork quarterback Brady Tedrow weaves his way through the Galion defense Friday. Tedrow rushed for 212 yards on 21 carriers and scored one touchdown. Photo by Jeff Hoffer

Galion receiver Jackson Staton caught three passes Friday, for 48 yards, from QB Wilson Frankhouse in the Tigers’ 20-17 double overtime victory. Photo by Jeff Hoffer

Galion quarterback Wilson Frankhouse looks for running room Friday at Clear Fork. Frankhouse was the leading rusher for Galion, with 114 yards on 25 carries.

