ODOT’s Harding Way road project starts Monday; Bids due Friday for Galion’s own fall paving project

GALION — The long-talked about Harding Way paving project is expected to start Monday.

All of Harding Way/State Route 19 in Galion will receive new asphalt this fall. The project is part of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Urban Paving Program, which directs Federal transportation dollars to maintenance of state routes within municipalities.

The estimated completion date is Nov. 6.

Also, bids are expected to be opened Friday for Galion’s own annual street paving project, which should get under way within a few weeks. Details on the roads being paved in that project will be announced before the local project begins.

At Tuesday’s Galion City Council meeting, there also was discussion of the much-delayed Charles Street project.

A drainage pipe, which is 4-inches wide, was installed on the project and needs to be upgraded to meet city specifications, which call for a 6-inch pipe.

Councilman Ken Bodkins wondered if the project to replace the current pipe should be put on hold for a while, considering the project took much longer to complete that anticipated and created hardships for drivers, as well as neighborhood homeowners and businesses.

“The 4-inch pipe is probably enough, and will not cause a problem … until it causes a big problem,” said Mayor Tom O’Leary. “My preference is to get it done, if not this year, certainly next year.”

O’Leary said the engineering firm that made the design error will pay for the repairs.

ODOT’s Harding Way project will run from Galion’s west side, starting between Biddle Road and Evans Drive. It picks up where a previous paving project on Ohio 19 between Galion and Bucyrus ended this summer.

The road will be milled and resurfaced through downtown Galion and continue to Sixth Avenue on Galion’s east side. The project also includes State Route 19, where it turns south off Harding Way, to the Galion corporation limits.

Starting Monday, Kokosing Construction will begin milling the road and making repairs to the sub-grade. If the weather cooperates, actual paving will begin the week of Sept. 21.

One lane of traffic will be maintained during construction, but drivers should expect delays. On street parking will be limited and/or prohibited in construction areas. Drivers should watch for “No parking” signage.

Businesses on Harding Way will remain open.

There was discussion Tuesday night about having a public meeting that will further address the construction timeline and when business owners along the paving route can expect worst traffic and parking disruptions.

Galion’s share of the $1,416,630 project cost is $520,495. The new sidewalk construction along Harding Way was a prelude to the ODOT project.

For more information, call the District 3 office of the Ohio Department of Transportation at 419-207-7181

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/09/web1_road-construction-road-work-orange-barrel-generic-1.jpg

Bids will be opened Friday for Galion’s own fall paving project