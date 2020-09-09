Ohio lawmakers set first hearing on repeal of nuclear bailout legislation

(The Center Square) — Less than two weeks after Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp created a new committee to deal with House Bill 6, the group plans to hold its first hearing.

According to the committee agenda, the House Select Committee on Energy Policy and Oversight will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday and the agenda includes only HB 746, a bill aimed at repealing House Bill 6 and reviving the prior law.

HB 746, sponsored by State Rep. Laura Lanese, R-Grove City, and State Rep. Dave Greenspan, R-Westlake, has 20 Republican co-sponsors.

State Rep. Jim Hoops, R-Napolean, chairs the committee.

The hearing is another step in the fallout following the arrest of former Speaker Larry Householder, R-Glenford. Last week, Householder pleaded not guilty in a $60 million public corruption and racketeering scandal centered around House Bill 6, a ratepayer bailout of two Ohio nuclear plants.

“It’s time for a new energy vision for Ohio, one that looks to the future instead of the past,” committee member Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, said in a news release. “House Bill 6 was bad from the beginning, and the corruption only makes it worse.”

Both Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Senate President Larry Obhof have called for the repeal of HB 6.

By J.D. Davidson

