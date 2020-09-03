Turning Point hires new CEO

MARION — Beginning Sept. 1, there will be a new leader at the helm of Turning Point.

After 26 years of service and leadership, Executive Director Paula Roller, will be retiring and handing the reigns of the domestic violence agency over to Amber Scott, who will be assigned the new title of President and CEO.

After an extensive search, of over 100 candidates, the Turning Point Board of Directors concluded that Amber would be the perfect leader to further Turning Point’s mission.

Chris King, board chairman and executive search committee leader, expressed his thoughts on the hire, stating: “This decision was extremely difficult, due to the amazing quality of the finalists for the position. Amber rose to the top because she literally checked every box for what we felt the organization needed to have in its next leader.”

Amber comes to Turning Point from IMPACT Community Action of Franklin County, where she was the Director of Empowerment Services. Her most recent role included leading large teams that worked with individuals to gain employment and establish housing as part of a comprehensive case management plan.

Roller, who delayed her own retirement for several years in order to build a new domestic violence shelter in Delaware County, stated “Amber is a great addition to the Turning Point family, and her leadership will ensure that the agency continues to meet the future challenges our families and communities will face in combating domestic violence.”

Amber possesses a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice, with a minor in Pre-legal studies, and obtained a Master’s degree in the area of Adult Education and Curriculum Design. She is enrolled in a School of Education PhD program. Amber intends to use her vast array of training and experiences to enhance the services, provided to the community by Turning Point.

Amber brings her passion and integrity to the cause and will utilize all means available to increase awareness to the issue of domestic violence.

Turning Point thanked Cardinal Health, who volunteered their assistance with the executive search.

Turning Point is a non-profit agency that serves Crawford, Delaware, Marion, Morrow, Union, and Wyandot counties in North Central Ohio. Funding comes for a variety of sources, including the United Way and the Delaware/Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board.

If you or someone you know needs help or if you would like more information, please call 800-232-6505 or 740-382-8988 or visit www.turningpoint6.org.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/09/web1_Amber-Scott-headshot.jpg