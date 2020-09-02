Northmor boys, Eagle ladies win Early Bird Invite titles

NORTH ROBINSON — With five of the top 19 finishers, Colonel Crawford’s girls cross country team won the team title Saturday at its own Early Bird Invitation.al

The Eagles ladies racked up just 38 points. Carey was second with 58 and Northmor third, with 85 points.

Crawford’s girls team was led by Cecelia Chase, who was second in 20:23.17. She was followed by Alison Manko, fifth in 21:05.91; Ally Hocker, eighth, in 21:22.47; Izzy Roston, ninth in 21:41.53; and Maria Smith, 19th in 22:30.87.

Northmor’s top five runners were Lauren Johnson (22:04.96), Riley Johnson (22:19.97), Julia Kanagy (22.22.81), Olivia Goodson (23:17.99 and Emilee Jordan (23:39.95)

Crestline’s top funner was Ashlyn Calnet, who’s time was 29:41.24.

Carey’s Sarah Reinhart won the race in 19:06.14.

Northmor’s boys cross country team used a balanced approach to win Saturday’s boys race.

With 72 points, the Knights claimed top spot title, ahead of Upper Sandusky, with 79 points. Colonel Crawford was fourth in the boys team standings.

The Knights were led by Ryan Lehman and Kooper Keen were were 11th and 12th overall with times of 18:51.46 and 18:52.99. Teammate Lucas Weaver was 14th in 18:59.73, Bryce Cooper was 16th in 19:04.82 and Griffin Healea was 19th in 19:14.30.

The Eagles were led by Luke Lawson, who was 13th in 18:56.24. Jacob Hoffman was 18th in 19:12.24, follwed by Mason McKibben (20:16.52), Gavon Trubee (20:24.26) and Brennan Darnell (20:53.99).

Crestline’s top finisher was Dann Kiser, in 19:59.47.

Cardington’s Mason White won the race with a time of 16:52.64.

