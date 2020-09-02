Galion ladies win team title in Attica

ATTICA — Galion’s girls cross country team won the Orange race title Saturday at the Seneca East Tiger Cross Country Classic.

Led by Brooklyn Gates and and Raygann Campbell, Galion had five of the top 17 finishers to score just 43 points. Tiffin Columbian was second with 45 points.

Galion’s top runners were Gates, who was second in 21:15.05; and Cambell, who was third in 21:20.96. They were followed by Zaynah Tate, 10th in 22:50.70; Ava Smith, 13th in 23:19.95 and Emily McDonald, 16th in 23:50.23.

Other runners for Galion were Nora Harding (24.27.31); Kaitlyn Bailey (25.12.63); Natalie Perkins (25:39.93); and Jasmine Clingman (26:19.44).

Edison High School’s Abby Lesniak won the Orange race in 20:11.45.

Galion’s boys team finished third in the boys Orange Race, which was won by Tiffin Columbian, with 32 points. Norwalk was second with 73 points and Galion third with 87 points.

Top runners for the Tigers were Braeden Horn, 12th in 18:43.67; Chad Taylor, 11th in 18:53.72; Cannon Butler, 18th in 19:42.92; Holden Gabriel in 20:12.14; and Simon Shawk, 31st in 20:39.58.

Also competing for Galion were Kellen Kiser (21:00.31); Zach Slone (21:28.00); Grayson Willacker (24:09.08); Riley Gabriel (24:47.25); Tim Schmotzer (25:02.7) and Tyler Buxton (31:56.21).

Norwalk’s Kyler Kromer won the race, with a time of 16:50.71.

Galion golfers win at Eagle Creek

NORWALK — Galion’s boys golf team not only won the team title Saturday at the Jim Denos Invitational at Eagle Creek Golf Course, it set a new tournament record

The Tigers’ team score was 298. Matthew McMullen fired a 68 to take medalist honors. Spencer Keller turned in a 72 and Bonson Dalenberg a 77, all of them placing in the top 10. Logan Keller had an 81 and Nick McMullen an 82.

