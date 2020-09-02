Crawford County foundation/s Workman recertified as a Certified Fund Faising Executive

CRAWFORD COUNTY — CFRE International has announced that Lisa Workman, president of The Community Foundation for Crawford County, has recertified as a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE). In doing so, she joins over 6,900 other professionals around the world who hold the CFRE designation.

Individuals granted the CFRE credential have met a series of standards set by CFRE International which include tenure in the profession, education, and demonstrated fundraising achievement. They have also passed a rigorous written examination testing the knowledge, skills, and abilities required of a fundraising executive, and have agreed to uphold Accountability Standards and the Donor Bill of Rights.

“As this achievement on Lisa’s part is a voluntary one, this certification demonstrates commitment on Lisa’s part to the Foundation, our donors and our community,” said Dr. Pete Maynard, chairman of the foundation. “Since her last recertification, we have developed a policy for accepting and managing donated farm land, and our giving venues will continue to expand to accommodate our donors’ wishes.”

CFRE recipients are awarded certification for a three-year period. To maintain certification status, they must demonstrate on-going fundraising employment and results and continue their professional education.

The CFRE has set standards for fundraising professionals since 1981. It is how today’s fundraiser shows accountability, service, and commitment to making a difference for good. The CFRE certification program is accredited by the American National Standards Institute and is the only accredited certification for fundraising professionals.

