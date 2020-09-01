Minor injuries in I-71 crash that stopped traffic for hours

MANSFIELD — Southbound traffic on Interstate 71, just south of Ohio 97 in Richland County, was shut down for about four hours Monday after a four-vehicle trash that injured two people.

According to the Mansfield post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, the crash occurred near milepost 162 at approximately 3:54 p.m., just north of the Morrow-Richland county line.

Troopers reported that Aden Ali Hussein (35), of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, northbound, in a 2015 Volvo semi-tractor and trailer, lost control of his rig, traveled through the median and into the southbound lanes.

A 2017 Mack semi-truck and trailer driven by 62-year-old Tony Caldwell, of Pineville, Kentcky, struck the Volvo. Also traveling southbound striking Hussein was Howard Endicott Jr., 73, of Columbus, driving a white 2018 Freightliner semi-tractor and trailer.

A red 2018 Chevrolet equinox driven by Lisa Knisley, 52, of Springfield, Ohio was also involved. Her vehicle sustained minor damages from debris hitting her vehicle.

Hussein and Caldwell sustained minor injuries and were transported to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital for treatment.

Interstate 71 was opened back up for traffic about 8 p.m. The crash remains under investigation.

