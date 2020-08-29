Thanks for making Depot Day a success

Thanks for making Dept Day a success

Galion Depot, Inc. and Friends of the Galion Big Four Depot wish to thank all who contributed to the success of their recent Depot Day on August 22. We had great news media coverage and special thanks goes to Chris Love and Walter Seckel for the wonderful railroad displays in the pavilion depicting train and depot history.

Thanks also goes to all of our volunteers for their help with the event. Our visitors that day enjoyed touring the Depot and were very encouraging in their comments about the progress we have made.

Stayed tuned to future events by visiting our Facebook pages to keep “on track” with us.

Carol Kable

President, Friends of the Galion Big Four Depot

Jim Gerstenslager

President, Galion Depot.Inc.