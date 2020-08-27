Sept. 3 honorees named for Honored Flag Ceremony

RICHLAND COUNTY — A flag will be raised at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 in front of the Richland County Courthouse to honor deceased U.S. Army Veteran’s Burton R. Claypool and Leonard B. Claypool.

Burton Claypool was born May 16, 1923 in Newville, West Virginia to Jesse and Dulcia (Morrison) Claypool and passed away Sept 2 at the age of 92 and buried in the Bellville Cemetery.

Burton proudly served his county during WWII, joining the U.S.Army on Feb 13, 1943 till Dec 20, 1945. He served in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland and Central Europe.

Burton was a member of the Bellville AMVETS 43 , V.F.W 9825 and American Legion 535. He worked for the Richland County Road Dept. for 30 years, retiring in 1988

He is survived by three children, Linda Doty, JoAnn Rhodehouse and Burton B. Claypool, grandchildren and great grandchildren He is preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean Goss Claypool.

Leonard B Claypool was born Oct 16, 1921 in Palmer, West Virginiato Jesse and Dulcia (Morrison) Claypool and passed away Nov 3, 2016 at the age of 95 and buried in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Leonard proudly served his county during WWII, joining the US Army on July 16, 1942 till Jan 13, 1946. He was a member of First English Lutheran Church and was employed with Westinghouse, retiring after 40 years.

He is survived by his wife Betty (Hassinger) Claypool; three daughters Sharon Nevius, Susan Fife and Rebecca (John) Roe, 7 grandchildren & numerous great grandchildren.

The Honored Veteran’s Flag will be flown for 21 days, after which the Veteran’s name will be engraved on a brass name plate and added to a plaque listing those veteran’s honored in the same manner already displayed on the wall in the foyer of the Richland County Administration Building. The Joint Veterans Council of Richland County operates the flag program.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/08/web1_web1_veterans-day-flag.jpg