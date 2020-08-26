Galion varsity football, volleyball games will be available live via WMFD-TV

GALION — Galion City Schools is partnering with WMFD Television in Mansfield, to live-stream all home varsity football and volleyball games for the 2020 fall season.

This service, which is being offered to the district at no cost, addresses concerns that many families and community members have raised about the restrictions on spectator attendance from the Ohio Department of Health.

“We know many of our families and community members won’t be able to attend these contests because of the spectator restrictions caused by COVID-19,” Galion Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “WMFD is offering an invaluable opportunity that allows us to provide more options for families and fans to watch our student-athletes compete.”

All games will be streamed live via Pay-Per-View on the Galion Tigers Channel of WMFDSports.com. The revenue from the PPV channel helps cover costs and lost gate revenue due to attendance restrictions in stadiums and gymnasiums caused by COVID-19.

“We appreciate WMFD offering this service for no cost to the district,” Galion Athletics Director Kyle Baughn. “The revenue share will definitely help us recover some of the ticket sales we’re going to lose because of the COVID-19 spectator restrictions.”

To watch live games, go to WMFDsports.com and click on the home schools channel. Fans will then see the home schools channel and the ability to purchase a “PPV Live Ticket” for $9.99 per game. All live stream viewers will be required to create a Lightcast EasyPay account with their first purchase. After an account is created, fans can purchase their Live PPV Ticket and will be able to watch the game on that page.

WMFDSports also streams the live game on OTT Devices such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Android TV. In order to watch on these devices, fans will need to visit WMFDSports.com and purchase a ticket first. Then, on the OTT device, viewers will enter their login info and will be given access to the LIVE stream. OTT Live games are also $9.99 per game.

Fans can also subscribe to On-Demand Viewing. This monthly subscription allows viewers to watch a school’s HOME games on-demand as much as they want. Just select the school channel and click “On-demand subscription”. For $14.99 fans can watch all HOME games for that school for all sports any time after the games are over.

