2020 Football preview: Colonel Crawford returns 16 of 22 starters

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford will be a football team that must be reckoned with this season in the Northern-10 Athletic Conference and post season..

Head coach Ryan Teglovic returns eight starters on both offense and defense as he starts his 13th season at Colonel Crawford. That experience, combined with lots of depth, will make the Eagles a tough foe for all opponents as the 2020 campaign kicks off.

The Eagles open the season Friday vs. Carey in North Robinson.

Due to COVID-19 rules, regulations and orders, the number of fans allowed to watch games in person this season has been severely curtailed. Check with your school’s athletics departments or the superintendent’s office for information on who can and who cannot attend athletic events in person.

“We return four offensive linemen who played a lot last season,” Teglovic said. “Also, we return our quarterback, many receivers and the leading back in the N-10.

Tristan Cross is that running back. He gas experience and size. As a junior, he is 6-feet-1 and 215 pounds. Quarterback Brock Ritzhaupt is also a tough man to bring down. He is 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds.

The Eagles will run a Wing-T offense this season.

Other expected starters include Caleb Hamilton and Lincoln Mollenkopf at running back. Cross is a fullback. Carter Valentine, Seth Carman, Chase Walker and Dylan Cook will share time at wide receiver and Carson Feichtner is the tight end. The other offensive lineman are Nick Teglovic and Konner Moore at tackle, Parker Ketterman, Anthony hill and Drayton Burkhart at guard and Brandon Britt at center.

“We expect to compete every week and get better each week,” Teglovic said.

On defense, the Eagles run a 4-2 defense. Four lineman, two linebackers and five in the secondary.

Lots of experience returns on defense, too.

“We return most of our secondary and move than half of our front seven,” Teglovic said.

That secondary includes Carman, Cade Hamilton and Caulen Spangler at cornerback, Nolan McKibben at strong safety and Valentine at free safety. The top linebackers are Feichtner, Cross and Mollenkopf.

The defense includes Walker and Moore at defensive end and Paker Ketterman, Britton Oberlander and Caleb Christmas on the inside.

The Eagles have a lot of players who are on the field on offense and defense and Teglovic “staying healthy” will be a key to how successful the Eagles will be this season.

The Eagles were 4-6 overall last season and 2-5 overall.

As far as predictions for the 2020 season, Teglovic isn’t making any.

“Our league is one of the best small school leagues around,” he said. “We hope to be in the mix. Our goals are to compete every week and get better.”

Galion Inquirer file photo Colonel Crawford's Tristan Cross was the Eagles' only first-team all Northern-10 Athletic Conference selection in 2019. He was the top rusher in the league. A junior, Cross returns this season for the Eagles to lead a squad that welcomes back eight starters on offense, and eight more on defense.

Quarterback Brock Ritzhaupt is one of eight offensive starters who return for Colonel Crawford as the 2020 football season kicks off Friday, at home, vs. Carey.

N-10 leading rusher Tristan Cross leads 2020 Eagles

By Russ Kent Galion Inquirer

Email Russ Kent at kent@aimmediamidwest.com.

