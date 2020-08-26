Ticket information released for fall sports in Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference

The Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference has announced 2020 admissions protocols for fall sports.

Conference members wanted to be consistent in the admission to sporting events at each school and took into consideration the size of stadiums/gyms, as well as meeting the Ohio Health Department Order limiting the seating capacity to 15 percent of the fixed permanent seating at each school.

League officials say they did their best to ensure every participant in a sporting event has the ability to have a parent or loved one at each game.

Varsity football — each visiting school player and cheerleader will be given one voucher good for one ticket. The remaining seating will be allotted per home school preference.

All other fall high school and middle school/junior high sports — each visiting school player and cheerleader will be given two vouchers good for a total of two tickets. The remaining seating will be allotted per home school preference.

Ticket Prices – all fall events have a ticket price of $5. This is a decrease in the price for an adult admission. However, it is an increase in student admission. The reason? The league believes more adults will be attending than students. League officials also want to limit the amount of time people are standing in line getting change and to make it easier and faster for ticket takers.

Please remember the KMAC is practicing social distancing at all events. Masks are also required per the Ohio Health Department order.

