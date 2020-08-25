Fall Pry scholarship winners announced

BUCYRUS — The Community Foundation for Crawford County is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2020 Fall Semester Pry Scholarship. This particular scholarship can be awarded for the summer, fall and spring semesters, and preference is given to students attending North Central State College (NCSC) or NCSC’s satellite branch, the Crawford Success Center (CSC) located in Bucyrus, Ohio. Preference is also given to previous Pry Scholarship winners no matter what college they are attending. Most recipients are non-traditional students.

John Abouhassan – John is a 2020 graduate of Galion High School attending classes to become a registered nurse (RN) at North Central State College.

Samantha Castle – Samantha is a 2009 graduate of Galion High School/Pioneer Career and Technology Center studying to be a licensed practical nurse (LPN) at North Central State College’s Crawford Success Center.

Carrie Cross – Carrie is a 2009 graduate of Bucyrus High School/Pioneer Career and Technology Center studying to become a registered nurse (RN) at North Central State College.

Annie Kilgore – Annie is a 1982 graduate of Galion High School/Pioneer Career and Technology Center is working on her associate degree in social work at North Central State College.

Andrea Wildenthaler – Andrea is a 1990 graduate of Galion High School who is studying customer service leadership at Ohio University.

The deadline to apply for the Pry Scholarship for the 2021 spring semester is December 4, 2020 at 5 PM. Most of the Foundation’s other scholarships are available for online application from the middle of November to the first of March with a few exceptions. Visit www.cfcrawford.org/scholarships.

Established in 1984 with the generous help of the Timken Foundation, The Community Foundation for Crawford County bridges philanthropy with causes that improve Crawford County’s quality of life.

