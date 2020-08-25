Ohio House speaker opposed effort to impeach DeWine

(The Center Square) – Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, called a proposal to impeach Gov. Mike DeWine “an imprudent attempt to escalate important policy disagreements with the Governor into a state constitutional crisis.”

“Even serious policy disagreements do not rise to the level of impeachment under our constitution,” Cupp said in a statement.

“Legitimate debate and disagreement is occurring over the scope and breadth of some of the governor’s orders issued through the health department,” Cupp added. “I will continue to raise my concerns and disagreements and those of House members with the governor. However, informed dialogue and the law-making process are the best way to resolve these issues.”

State Rep. John Becker, R-Union Township/Clermont County, drafted ten articles of impeachment against DeWine, a Republican, including charges the governor has “violated the separation of powers” and “violated his oath of office” with his actions.

While the push is likely to gain some traction and headlines, it seems a long-shot bid. Articles of impeachment require 50 votes in the state House of Representatives and a two-thirds majority (22 votes) in the state Senate for conviction and removal from office, according to Becker.

Proponents have started a new site, ImpeachDeWine.com, to share information. According to the site, Reps. Nino Vitale, R-Urbana, and Paul Zeltwanger, R-Mason, have signed on as co-sponsors.

Todd DeFeo is a contributor to The Center Square

