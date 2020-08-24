Ohio residents pay 10 percent of their income in state, local taxation

(The Center Square) – Taxpayers in Ohio turn over 10 percent of their income per capita to state and local governments, the 18th highest percentage among the 50 states, according to an analysis by the website 24/7 Wall St.

State residents pay $1,207 per capita annually in income tax collections, $1,316 in property taxes and $1,337 in general sales tax collections, 24/7 Wall St. reported.

Nationwide, the portion of Americans’ income turned over to pay state and local taxes averaged 9.8 percent, or just over $5,000 a year, the analysis found. Federal taxes were not included in the study.

On average, property taxes make up the largest proportion of state and local government revenues nationwide, according to 24/7 Wall St. Those states with higher property tax rates tend to have the highest overall state and local levies, researchers said.

Seven states lack a state income tax, and many in this group had the lowest tax burdens among the 50 states, according to the analysis.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/08/Ohio-logo-vector.png https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/08/web1_generic-ohio-logo.jpeg