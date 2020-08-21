Crawford County road construction update for next week

CRAWFORD COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Crawford County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

State Route 4 bridge repairs – State Route 4, between state Route 103 west and Washington Street/Clady Road, will have temporary lane closures to complete the remainder of the bridge repairs. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: August 2020

State Route 19 bridge repairs – State Route 19, between Route 103 and New Washington Road in Lykens Township, is closed for a bridge repair project. The detour for northbound motorist will be state Route 19 to Route 103, west on Route 103 to Route 100, north on Route 100 to Route 67, north on Route 67 to U.S. 224, east on U.S. 224 to Route 19, and reverse for southbound traffic. Estimated completion: September 26, 2020

State Route 19 resurfacing project – State Route 19 in the city of Galion, from the Morrow County line to the west corporation limits of Galion, will have single lane closures for a resurfacing project. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: November 2020

U.S. Route 30 bridge sealing and structure work – U.S. 30 eastbound and westbound, from just east of State Route 98 to Old Lincoln Way, will have single lane closures for concrete sealing and striping. Estimated completion: August 2020

U.S. Route 30 embankment repairs – NEW IMPACTS – U.S. 30, between Lincoln Highway and state Route 61, will have single lane closures for various embankment repairs. The berm along the shoulder will be reconstructed along with rebuilding guardrail and other related work. Estimated completion: October 2020

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/08/web1_road-construction-road-work-orange-barrel-generic.jpg