Frosh Fest 8.0 is Aug. 20 at Colonel Crawford

NORTH ROBINSON — To promote a smooth transition to high school and make sure student feel comfortable with the staff, the school, the procedures, and the expectations, Colonel Crawford High School is hosting Frosh Fest 8.0 on the first day of school, Aug.t 20, during school hours.

Students will be greeted by High School Principal Jake Bruner and receive a special t-shirt for the day. After finding their lockers, students will spend the first half of their day walking through their entire schedule, meeting all of their teachers, and learning to navigate the cafeteria. They also will have the opportunity to learn from upperclassmen about different student groups on campus, like ​Teen Institute, National Honor Society, Leo Club, Student Council and class officers.

The afternoon will have community organizations leading the students in breakout sessions.

“We will have presentations from Bucyrus Community Counseling on digital footprints,” explained Bruner. “The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department and our DARE officer will present on cell phone and cyber security. Teen Institute counselors will encourage students on team building, communication, and making smart decisions, and Colonel Crawford’s School Resource Officer Deputy Sterling will be presenting as well.”

“Aug. 20 is a big day for the class of 2024, and we want them to have a great start to their first day of high school,” said Bruner. “We have found that Frosh Fest really helps them get acclimated to the environment of high school, which is a big indicator for success.”

The day’s activities will take place inside of school hours, so bus schedules will be the same. For more information or for answers to questions about Frosh Fest, please contact​ Principal Bruner at 419-562-4666.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/08/web1_Frosh-Fest-2020.jpg