Richland records 13th COVID-19 death, will remain at Level 2 (Orange)

RICHLAND COUNTY — Richland Public Health has been informed by the Ohio Department of Health that we will remain at Level 2 (Orange) in the Public Health Alert System for COVID-19 for a second week.

Richland Public Health is also confirming the 13th death in the County from COVID-19: a 72-year-old female who was in a long term care facility. The death certificate was filed Tuesday, August 11.

In case you missed it the 12th County COVID-19 death was on August 7, an 85-year-old male who was also at a long term care facility.

Morrow and Crawford counties remain at Level 1 (Yellow).

For more information and the most recent map of Ohio counties and more other COVID-19 statistics, follow this link.