MOAC revises 2020 football schedule; If season is played, Galion opens up Aug. 28 at River Valley

GALION — In wake of last week’s decision by the Ohio High School Athletic Association to revamp football schedules around the state, the Mid-Ohio Athletic Association has updated it’s 2020 schedule.

The schedules were updated in the event Gov. Mike DeWine approves football games — between schools — for this season. If that happens, there will be a six-game regular season. And then, all schools will be invited to the playoffs, which start Week 7.

Schools do have the option to opt out of the playoffs.

Week 1 Friday, Aug. 28

Clear Fork at Lucas

Ontario at Shelby

Galion at River Valley

Pleasant at Marion Harding

Week 2 Friday, Sept. 4

Lucas at Ontario

Shelby at Pleasant

River Valley at Clear Fork

Marion Harding at Galion

Week 3 Friday, Sept. 11

Pleasant at Lucas

Marion Harding at Shelby

Ontario at River Valley

Galion at Clear Fork

Week 4 Friday, Sept. 18

Mansfield Madison at Marion Harding

Shelby at Galion

River Valley at Pleasant

Clear Fork at Ontario

Week 5 Friday, Sept. 25

Shelby at Lucas

Marion Harding at River Valley

Pleasant at Clear Fork

Ontario at Galion

Week 6 Friday, Oct. 2

Lucas at Galion

River Valley at Shelby

Clear Fork at Marion Harding

Ontario at Pleasant

Playoff information

• Playoffs begin Friday, Oct. 9

• State finals end no later than Saturday, Nov. 21

• Playoff seeding will be via a vote of the coaches the week of Sept. 28 (Harbin Ratings suspended for 2020 season)

• All playoff contests through the regional semifinals (and possibly the regional finals) will be hosted by the higher seeded team

• Schools must commit to participate in the playoffs by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17

• Playoff regions will be drawn on Friday, September 18

• Schools may withdraw from the playoffs without penalty until Thursday, Sept. 24

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/08/web1_web1_Undefeated-Galion.jpg

If season is played, Galion opens up Aug. 28 at River Valley