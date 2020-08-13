MOAC revises 2020 football schedule; If season is played, Galion opens up Aug. 28 at River Valley

GALION — In wake of last week’s decision by the Ohio High School Athletic Association to revamp football schedules around the state, the Mid-Ohio Athletic Association has updated it’s 2020 schedule.
The schedules were updated in the event Gov. Mike DeWine approves football games — between schools — for this season. If that happens, there will be a six-game regular season. And then, all schools will be invited to the playoffs, which start Week 7.
Schools do have the option to opt out of the playoffs.
Week 1 Friday, Aug. 28
Clear Fork at Lucas
Ontario at Shelby
Galion at River Valley
Pleasant at Marion Harding
Week 2 Friday, Sept. 4
Lucas at Ontario
Shelby at Pleasant
River Valley at Clear Fork
Marion Harding at Galion
Week 3 Friday, Sept. 11
Pleasant at Lucas
Marion Harding at Shelby
Ontario at River Valley
Galion at Clear Fork
Week 4 Friday, Sept. 18
Mansfield Madison at Marion Harding
Shelby at Galion
River Valley at Pleasant
Clear Fork at Ontario
Week 5 Friday, Sept. 25
Shelby at Lucas
Marion Harding at River Valley
Pleasant at Clear Fork
Ontario at Galion
Week 6 Friday, Oct. 2
Lucas at Galion
River Valley at Shelby
Clear Fork at Marion Harding
Ontario at Pleasant
Playoff information
• Playoffs begin Friday, Oct. 9
• State finals end no later than Saturday, Nov. 21
• Playoff seeding will be via a vote of the coaches the week of Sept. 28 (Harbin Ratings suspended for 2020 season)
• All playoff contests through the regional semifinals (and possibly the regional finals) will be hosted by the higher seeded team
• Schools must commit to participate in the playoffs by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17
• Playoff regions will be drawn on Friday, September 18
• Schools may withdraw from the playoffs without penalty until Thursday, Sept. 24