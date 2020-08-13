Galion school board OKs fee changes; students won’t have to pay instructional and course fees this year

GALION — The Galion City Schools Board of Education approved a “fee holiday” measure Wednesday to help families and students. The “fee holiday” applies to instructional and course fees for all students in the district for the 2020-21 school year. It means students in preschool through 12th grade will not be paying these instructional and/or course fees.

However, there is still the technology usage premium for all students receiving a device and there is a small student activity/class fee for all Galion High School students.

“We know that many of our families have been struggling financially during this pandemic and wanted to try to help provide some relief,” Galion Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said.

“(Treasurer Charlene) Parkinson and her staff in our financial office do an incredible job managing the district’s income and expenses, and this fee waiver is a result of their hard work.”

The board also approved a resolution to sell district property located at 828 Edwards Street, the site of the former bus garage and maintenance facility. The sale of the property was made possible by the completion of the new bus and maintenance facility on the Galion City Schools campus.

“The sale of the former bus garage property will help us pay down some of the debt from the construction of the new maintenance and bus facility on the campus,” Allerding said. “We appreciate the help of local realtor, Craig A. Miley Realty & Auction, in facilitating this transaction.”

All other agenda items, including bus routes and stops for the 2020-2021 school year, were approved as presented.

The next regular Galion City Schools Board of Education meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion Middle School computer lab Sept. 15.

Students won’t have to pay instructional and course fees for this school year