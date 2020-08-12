Bellville jistorical society will meet Aug. 17; Cemetery walk set for Sept. 12

BELLVILLE — The Bellville Jefferson Township Historical Society will resume monthly membership meetings beginning Aug, 17 at 7 p.m. Whitey Flockerzie, local barber for the past generation, will share some Tales from the Barbershop.

Chairs will be set an appropriate distance in the community room of the museum to ensure the health and safety of attendees.

The third annual fall cemetery walk will be Saturday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be seven more interesting Bellville historical characters represented this year. The same format will be used as in previous years when groups formed at either the Church Street or Ogle Street entrance and toured the presentations together. As before, there will be no fee to participate, but donations for the Historical Society will be gratefully accepted.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/08/web1_web1_Bellville-Ohio-logo.jpg