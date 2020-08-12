Richland SWCD seeking board supervisor candidates

MANSFIELD — The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) Board is seeking interested, conservation-minded, local leaders to promote conservation of the county’s natural resources through education, planning and technical assistance which are key to the success of the District. Two board supervisors will be publicly elected by a special general election held during the District’s Annual Celebration on November 5, 2020 and begin their term in January 2021. Board Supervisors are elected to a three-year term as public officials. Supervisors advocate for the District, participate in monthly board meetings, assist with programs and services, and attend area and state meetings.

Anyone who is a resident of Richland County and at least 18 years old is eligible to run for Board Supervisor. Nominations of candidates for the Richland SWCD Board of Supervisors may be made two ways:

Candidates are nominated by the Richland SWCD Nominating Committee. Nominations are due to the Nominating Committee by August 24, 2020.

A Richland county resident may petition to be a candidate with ten valid signatures on a form obtained from Richland SWCD and completed and submitted to the Nominating Committee by September 18, 2020. Signatures must be from individuals who are eighteen years of age or older who own or occupy land within Richland County.

Nomination forms and more information may be obtained by contacting Lanny Hopkins, Nominating Committee Chairperson at 419-565-8177 or lannyhopkins@yahoo.com or Erica Thomas, Richland SWCD Administrator, at 419-747-8686 or thomas.erica@richlandswcd.net.

For more information, visit https://richlandswcd.net/ or call 419-747-8686.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/08/web1_swcd-icon.jpg