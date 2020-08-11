Harding Way paving project starts today with sidewalk curb rehab at multiple intersections

GALION — The City of Galion learned today that a subcontractor for the Urban Paving project has begun work to replace the sidewalk curb ramps at multiple intersections.

The identified intersections will be brought up to current ADA standards. Crews will start at the west end of the project and work at the following intersections: Arlington Avenue, Portland Way, Jefferson Street, Orange Street, South Boston Street, Public Square, Columbus Street, Liberty Street, Pierce Street, and East Street.

Additionally, parking in Public Square will be closed off through Monday, Aug. 17, to allow excavation work. “No Parking” signage has been posted. Drivers should use side streets or rear parking lots.

The project is part of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Urban Paving Program. All of Harding Way/State Route 19 in Galion will receive new asphalt. This portion of the project is scheduled to begin in September. One lane of traffic will be maintained during construction.