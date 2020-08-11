Pioneer school board OKs starting dates, re-start plans

SHELBY — At its August school board meeting, the Pioneer Career and Technology Center approved revisions to the 2020-2021 School Calendar.

PCTC students will return Aug. 24 (juniors and new seniors only). On Aug.25, returning seniors will start.

The restart plan is: All students will be in session (at PCTC) Monday-Tuesday-Thursday-Friday. Wednesday will be remote learning day for all students.

Handbooks for the upcoming school year were also approved, along with a schedule of College Credit Plus (CCP) classes.

A resolution to participate in Workers’ Compensation Group Rating program was approved.

Approval to participate in the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs for the 2020-2021 school year also approved Nutrition Standards for the school year.

Adopted the Professional Development Calendar for the upcoming school year.

Approved Transportation Agreement with Richland County Transit Board for the school year.

Approved an agreement with Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center for Preschool Developmental screening services for the school year 2020-2021.

The Pioneer restart plan is available by following this link.

It also is available on the PCTC website at www.pctc.k12.oh.us

