Colonel Crawford fall registration dates

NORTH ROBINSON — As the school year draws nearer, Colonel Crawford Local Schools has released registration dates for students. No appointments are needed, and parents may come at their convenience.

Registration starts Monday, August 10​​. The buildings will be open from 8 a.m. to noon, 1 to 3 pm, and 4 to 6 p.m. There will also be registration time on Tuesday, Aug. 11​ from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.

Due to Governor Mike DeWine’s order on August 4, all students in grade K through 12 will be required to wear a facial covering when school starts. ​The district will provide each student with a cloth washable mask and a faceshield at registration.

Everyone also will be required to wear a facial covering during registration.

For more information or questions regarding registration, please contact the appropriate building principal.

● For Hannah Crawford Elementary, Mrs. Cindy Voss at ​419-562-5753

● For William Crawford Intermediate, Mrs. April Bond at 419-562-7529

● For Colonel Crawford High School, ​Mr. Jake Bruner at 419-562-4666

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/08/web1_colonel-crawford-schools.jpg