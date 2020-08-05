Tigers earn HOJGA scholarships

PROSPECT — The Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association honored guest speaker Ed Schoonmaker, junior members and volunteers at its 34th annual year-end awards event at Prospect Community Park last week.

Schoonmaker, a former golf coach, assistant football coach, athletic director, director of technology, principal during his administrative career at Marion City Schools reiterated the importance that golf teaches work ethic, tenacity and self-discipline and that it goes on into life. Honesty and integrity are the cornerstones of golf.

Alex Crowe of Fairbanks received top honor of the season and was presented the David J. Wensinger Player of the Year by Dr. Jerry Wensinger. He scored 104 points to top the 16-18 division, which entitled him to the Player of the Year rotating trophy.

Spencer Keller of Galion was second with 88 points and received the Ross Carley Memorial Player of the Year first Runner-up $1,700 scholarship award. Alex Pratt of Pleasant, who earned 87 points was presented the Wensinger Family Player of the Year 2nd Runner-up $500 award, and Nathan Stewart of Delaware Christian with 81 points was third runner-up to Player of the Year and received the HOJGA $500 scholarship award.

Stewart was also honored with the HOJGA 3-Year Accumulative Point $750 Scholarship and Max Longwell of Galion received the NUCOR Steel Marion “Most Improved” $500 scholarship award. Pratt was voted by his division juniors to receive the Knights of Columbus Sportsmanship $500 award. The Marion County Youth Foundation Merit $1000 scholarship was awarded to Mallory Graham of Mount Gilead. Mason Rinehart of Pleasant was recipient of the Charles W. Emans Patriot $500 scholarship award.

Keller was first in low-scoring average with 73.4 which entitled him to receive the rotating trophy. Crowe was second with 75.0, Pratt at 76.0, followed by Jacob Beaschler of Harding 77.8, then Stewart and Graham who tied at78.2.

Isaac Dillon of Elgin was winner with 123 points to top the 13-15 group to receive the rotating trophy and the HOJGA 13-15 Player of the Year low-scoring average rotating trophy with his average of 80.0. Brock Montgomery of Upper Sandusky was second in points with 88, Fairbanks Chase Brackenridge was third with 85. Logan Keller of Galion earned 81 and Nicholas McMullen of Galion, 74 to round off the top five in points. McMullen was second in low-scoring average at 82.6, followed by Montgomery at 84.6, Keller at 86.0 and Brackenridge at 87.2

Other Sportsmanship winners were McMullen in 13-15 division, and Grayson Keller of Buckeye Valley in 12 and under group, all honorees in each division received plaques.

Eagle Club plaque honorees in 16-18 were Beaschler, Pratt, Rinehart (2) and Stewart. Plaques were also presented for Most Birdies of the season in 16-18 division to Pratt with 14, and in 13-15 Dillon with 12. William Reiser of Marysville won Most Pars in 12 and under at 8.

Kolton Crider of Pleasant was top seller of raffle tickets and won $100. The winner of the raffle prize, a set of Callaway irons, was Andrew Crowe of Fairbanks.

