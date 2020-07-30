Double your gift to get Bucyrus’ mural fixed

BUCYRUS — Recently Projects, Inc., a local non-profit and support organization of The Community Foundation for Crawford County, asked the public to help them reach their goal of $17,200 to fix the crack in the Great American Crossroads Mural at Millennium Park on the square in downtown Bucyrus. So far $4,430 has been raised. To read their letter to the Bucyrus community, click here.

A new and exciting development has emerged. Long-time community members Doug and Renee Leuthold have generously offered to match the first $10,000 raised for the mural repair.

“We are so fortunate to have such amazing residents in Crawford County,” stated Lisa Workman, president of The Community Foundation for Crawford County. “This is not the first time Doug and Renee have generously contributed matching funds for worthy causes. Just this past May, they increased the matching funds available from $25,000 to $35,000 with a surprise $10,000 gift during our #Giving2sdayNow campaign which raised over $96,000 for Crawford County nonprofits! The Leuthold’s matching contribution creates a great opportunity for community members to double their donation, especially since the Great American Crossroads Mural is a treasure and icon of Bucyrus that we want to keep looking beautiful for many years to come.”

While there is an endowment fund at the Foundation whose earnings and income are given to the Murals Operating Fund of Projects, Inc. once each year, that annual amount is only enough for insurance and small upkeep and repairs, nothing major like this crack. The projected $17,200 cost of the project includes masonry repair, repainting once the masonry work is finished, and rental of a lift to complete both jobs.

All donations to Projects, Inc. are tax deductible. Just make out your check payable to Projects, Inc. and write in the Memo/For: mural repair. Then simply mail or drop off your check to The Community Foundation for Crawford County at 254 E. Mansfield St., Bucyrus. Please show your community pride and join this worthwhile endeavor!

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/07/web1_Great-American-Crossroads-Mural.jpg