Galion’s Spencer Keller claims HOJGA’s Best of the Best honor

UPPER SANDUSKY — The Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association Chad A. Wheeler Best of the Best Tournament was held Tuesday at Lincoln Hills with 12 winners and runners up of the season’s HOJGA tournament series participating.

The annual memorial tournament honors Chad A. Wheeler of Upper Sandusky who passed suddenly in 1991, who had received the HOJGA Player of Year in 1990.

Galion’s Spencer Keller claimed the Best of the Best title with a score of 39 35-74, playing from the white tees. Nathan Stewart of Delaware Christian was second at 78, and Jacob Beaschler of Marion Harding finished in third place at 80. Mallory Graham of Mount Gilead carded 82 for fourth while Elgin’s Isaac Dillon and Fairbank’s Alexander Crowe tied for fifth at 83.

Other scorers included Mason Rinehart of Pleasant with 86, followed by Nicholas McMullen of Galion at 88. Logan Keller and Max Longwell, both of Galion tied with 90s. Grant Bentley of Northmor shot 94 and Maura Murphy of Pleasant with 106.

All participants will be honored at the Year-End Awards event to be held on July 30 at Prospect Community Park. Keller will receive a commemorative plaque for his achievement.