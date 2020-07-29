GHS grad new assistant principal at Galion Intermediate School; Sam Staton graduated from Galion High School in 1990

GALION — The Galion school board unanimously approved Mr. Sam Staton as the newassistant principal of Galion Intermediate School during a special meeting Tuesday, July 28.

Staton is a 1990 graduate of Galion High School. He earned the bachelor of arts degree from The Ohio State University and a master’s degree from the University of Dayton.

“I have always been interested in the great work being done in the Galion City Schools,” Staton said. “When I saw the opening on the Ohio Department of Education website, I was very excited and interested in becoming part of the team.”

He has been working at Ridgedale Local Schools. His past experience included serving as a school counselor, and most recently he was the elementary school principal.

“It’s exciting any time we have the opportunity to bring an alumnus back to join our staff,” Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “He comes to the district with experience, plenty of great ideas and a high energy level and excitement to be part of the Galion City Schools.”

Staton cites Friday night football games and amazing Galion teachers as some of the fondest memories he has from his time as a student.

“I can remember traveling to thestate football games and always looking forward to Friday night football,” he said. “I was blessed to have amazing teachers while attending Galion, and the mark that they left on my life is what has helped me in my career as an educator. I’m excited to be a Tiger once again!”

The board also approved the district’s 2020-2021 Reopening Plan during the meeting. The plan can be accessed by visiting the district website at www.galionschools.org.

The next regular Galion City Schools Board of Education meeting is at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion High School cafetorium on Wednesday, Aug.12.

Courtesy photo The Galion school board approved Galion High School graudate Sam Staton (pictured here with his wife Jamie) as the new assistant principal at Galion Intermediate School during a special meeting July 28.

