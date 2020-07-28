Colonel Crawford announces back-to-the-classroom plan based on Ohio Public Emergency Levels

NORTH ROBINSON — ​After discussions with other Crawford County school superintendents, the Crawford County Public Health Department, and the Colonel Crawford Local Schools re-opening committee, the district has come up with a plan for reopening this fall.

The plan developed is based on the current Public Emergency Levels that are shared by Gov. Mike DeWine every Thursday. This plan addresses the educational and social-emotional needs of our students, but more importantly, implements measures to provide for the safety of our student and staff population.

However, the COVID-19 situation is still very fluid, and based on updates from the governor, this plan could be subject to change. The plan is based on the color level given to the county.

Yellow

Fives days a week of face-to-face instruction.

All school staff and volunteers must wear facial coverings (similar to other businesses in operation) unless it is unsafe to do so or where doing so would significantly interfere with the learning process​.

Exceptions include:

a. Facial coverings in the school setting are prohibited by law or regulation

b. Facial coverings are in violation of documented industry standards

c. Facial coverings are not advisable for health reasons

d. Facial coverings are in violation of the school’s documented safety policies

e. Facial coverings are not required when the staff works alone in an assigned work area

f. There is a functional (practical) reason for a staff member or volunteer to not wear a facial covering in the workplace.

3. Student facial coverings are strongly recommended, ​but not required​.​ A mask or shield is to be used.

4. Students riding the bus will be required to wear a facial covering​. The students should have their facial coverings on prior to entering the bus and keep them on until after they have exited the bus.

5. Each family will be permitted one bus assignment, and they will have the same bus for pick-up and drop-off.

6. Follow Crawford County Public Health Guidance.Orange1.Same guidelines as Yellow.

Red

1. Five days a week of face-to-face instruction.

2. All school staff and volunteers must wear facial coverings (similar to other businesses in operation) unless it is unsafe to do so or where doing so would significantly interfere with the learning process.

3. Student facial coverings required. A mask or face shield is to be used.

4. Require all students riding the bus to wear a facial covering.

5. Follow Crawford County Public Health Guidance.

6. Additional guidance may require students to attend two days a week in person and three days remotely. Student population will be split in half alphabetically, with siblings grouped on the same days. Students will be assigned to either Monday, Tuesday or Thursday, Friday, with Wednesday as a remote only day.

Purple

1. All remote learning.

To assist everyone in complying with the guidelines, the district has purchased a mask and face shield for every student and staff member.

For more information or to ask questions about this plan, contact Todd Martin at martin.toddw@cck12.org or by phone at 419-562-6755, ext. 44770.

