Galion-area news briefs

Jordan, McClain at community breakfast

BUCYRUS — U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan and State Rep. Riordan McClain are scheduled to appear at the Aug. 12 community breakfast in Bucyrus, in the Youth Building at the Crawford County Fargrouinds.

Doors open at 6:30 a.m. The program will be start about 7 a.m. The cost is $8 for this program. Register ahead by calling Bill Denton at 419-561-1032 OR by email at billdenton425@gmail.com.

Jordan, represents Ohio’s 4th Congressional District and is the guest speake4. McClain, represents the 87th House District in Ohio and will give the opening prayer and lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Gas leak Tuesday near Charles Street

GALION — Employees working on the sewer line project on Charles Street reportedly punctured a gas line sometime around 1 p.m. Tuesday

Matt Echelberry. director of communications with the City of Galion, said some homes in the immediate area of the leak had to be evacuated.

City of Galion workers shut off electric service to homes and businesses in the area and Columbus Gas arrives arrived to shut off gas service in the area and to fix the gas lead,

Homes affected by the power outage were on Charles Street, Edward Street, Knorr Road and a few others in the area..

By about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday the gas leak had been been fixed. By 4:15 p.m. electric had been restored to affected homes.

Columbia gas workers spent the afternoon and evening going home to home to turn gas service back on.

Cruise-In cancelled in Mansfield

MANSFIELD — The recently-advertised Cruise-In sponsored by Little Washington Congregational Church has been cancelled.

Special Galion school board meeting July 28

GALION — The Galion City School board ofdducation will hold a special board of education meeting on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. in the Galion High School Cafetorium. The purpose of this meeting is for employment and/or contractual decisions.

Galion school board to meet Aug. 12

GALION — The next regularly scheduled Galion school board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 in the cafetorium at Galion High School.

Help available through HEAP

COLUMBUS — Beginning July 1, the Ohio Development Services Agency and Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging will help income-eligible Ohioans maintain their utility service through the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. The program helps eligible Ohioans pay an electric bill, purchase an air conditioning unit or fan, or pay for central air conditioning repairs. This year, the program will run from July 1 until September 30, 2020.

The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with an older household member (60 years or older), or households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health. Examples of conditions can include lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, asthma, etc. This year, households that were diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, or are trying to establish new service on their electric bill are also eligible for assistance.

Also new this year, Ohioans enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus Program (PIPP) who meet the above criteria may be eligible for assistance towards their default PIPP payment, first PIPP payment, central air conditioning repairs, or may receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan.

For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program locally and what is needed to apply, contact Area Agency on Aging at 419-524-4144. Additional information can also be found at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or by calling (800) 282-0880.