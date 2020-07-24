Construction crew punctures gas line on Charles Street; residents lost gas, electric service for several hours Tuesday

GALION — Employees working on the sewer line project on Charles Street reportedly punctured a gas line sometime around 1 p.m. Tuesday

Matt Echelberry. director of communications with the City of Galion, said some homes in the immediate area of the leak had to be evacuated.

City of Galion workers shut off electric service to homes and businesses in the area and Columbus Gas arrives arrived to shut off gas service in the area and to fix the gas lead,

Homes affected by the power outage were on Charles Street, Edward Street, Knorr Road and a few others in the area..

By about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday the gas leak had been been fixed. By 4:15 p.m. electric had been restored to affected homes.

Columbia gas workers spent the afternoon and evening going home to home to turn gas service back on.