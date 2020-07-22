Statewide mask order begins Thursday at 6 p.m.

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine said he’s extended the statewide mask order to every county in Ohio starting at 6 p.m. Thursday. He made the announcement at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

• DeWine said the number of people wearing masks in Level 3, or “red” counties, has increased dramatically, and the rate of increase has slowed there. “It looks like wearing the mask is having some effect,” DeWine said.

• He said more counties will switch from Level 2, or “orange” counties, to Level 3 on Thursday.

• DeWine offered an advisory but not an order that people traveling from high-incidence states self-quartantine at home or a hotel for 14 days. Those states include Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Nevada, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and Texas.

