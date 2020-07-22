Bellville-area news briefs

Street Fair details still being worked out

BELLVILLE — The Bellville Agricultural Society will have a “modified” street fair due to rules and restrictions having to do with the COVID-19 pandemic. There will not be a tractor pull, but there will be a junior fair. The set-ups for food concessions, the merchant tent, table displays, games and rides will be worked out in future organizational meetings.

Follow the Bellville Street Fair on Facebook and visit www.bellvillestreetfair.org for more information.

There will be strict guidelines and restrictions and best practices in all areas. All must be followed due to COVID-19 guidelines. The details of what this all will look like will be updated to the public as soon as the fair board makes more decisions in the weeks to come. The fair board will work with our local health department to implement a plan within the guidelines in-place at the time of our fair.

Please support and respect those people making these decisions in their efforts to make this fair happen. The fair board is genuinely concerned for your safety and health. If you are not comfortable attending, exercise your right to stay home. If you are comfortable, we welcome you with or without a mask. There will be plenty of hand washing stations and sanitizer available. During the fair, attempt to avoid gathering in large groups, except for family members who are encouraged to be together. At all costs, we must practice social distancing, among other guidelines. These decisions are not easy ones, but with help from the community, the 2020 Bellville World’s Fair will be something to be proud of and it will be safely enjoyed.

Soccer field set up set July 26]

BELLVILLE — Clear Fork Soccer will be setting up fields July 26, starting at 9 a.m. and can use some help. If you would like to volunteer feel free to stop by or email info.cfysl@gmail.com and let us know you will be there!

Joint Veterans Counsel information

MANSFIELD — The Richland County Joint Veterans Counsel is composed of representatives from veterans groups or patriot organizations of Richland County. All veterans are welcome and encouraged to attend and keep updated on vital information concerning veterans affairs. The counsel coordinates and supervise all matters of common concern to our organizations and veterans in general. It meets the fourth Tuesday of each month January through November at 7 p.m. at different posts.

The next Joint Veteran Counsel meeting is Tuesday, July 28 at 7 p.m. at AMVETS Post 26, 1100 W. Fourth St. in Mansfield. Please wear face masks to these meetings.

Cruise-in set for Aug. 1.

MANSFIELD — Little Washington Congregational Church is hosting our 16th annual “Cruise-In” on Saturday, Aug 1, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Cruise-In participants enjoy sharing information about their restored cars, motorcycles and farm equipment. To register a vehicle you would like to display, call Tom McGinty at 419-589-3864. Please arrive by 3 p.m. on August 1st.

Other questions? Contact Ronda Stone at 419-774-2714 or Little Washington Congregational Church at 419-756-9292. The church is located at the corner of Washington South and East Hanley Roads.

“Hap” Myers will be honored

MANSFIELD — Richland County Joint Veterans Counsel will raise a flag Thursday July 23 at 6 pm, in front of the Richland County Courthouse to honor deceased Richland County U.S. Air Force Veteran Harold V. “Hap” Myers.

Harold was born April 10, 1942 in Mansfield, Ohio to Coyle Vinton and Carrie Cole Myers and passed away Feb 12, 2018 at the age of 75. He graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1961 then joined the U.S. Air Force on July 5, 1961 and retired from Ohio Air Guard after 36 years on April 30, 1997. He served three tours of duty in Vietnam performing many rescue missions, Hap also served in the countries of Laos, Saudi Arabia and the continent of Africa. He received multiple awards and was a valued member of his flight crew.

Hap was a life member of AMVETS Post 26, V.F.W. Post 3494, the Sons of Herman, Bellville American Legion and 40 et 8. He is survived by two children, Eric (Joanna) Myers and Chantal (Adam) Sellers, a grandson Michael, 2 sisters Peggy Jean Nash and Virginia Reichert, 2 nieces and a nephew He is preceded in death by his parents and 3 siblings.