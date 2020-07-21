Fairbanks golfer wins HOJGA title at Valley View

GALION — Alexander Crowe of Fairbanks displayed true grit Monday in winning his second straight tournament title. He won the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association’s final series tournament at Valley View Golf Course.

The tournament sponsor was W. E. Lott Company of Bucyrus.

Crowe’s focus on swing change and constant practice paved the way to his score of 34-36 70. His 2-under-par score was the best round in the 16-18 tournament. He carded 16 pars and two birdies. Nathan Stewart of Delaware Christian claimed second at 72, and Galion’s Spencer Keller carded a 73 for third-place honors. Talan Monticue of River Valley shot 77 to move into fourth, while Mallory Graham of Mount Gilead placed fifth with a score of 78.

Mount Gilead’s Grant Bentley took the spotlight in 13-15 tournament by scoring a 41-41 82 to defeat his peers. His score card included eight pars. Brock Montgomery of Upper Sandusky placed second at 83, while Elgin’s Isaac Dillon and Galion’s Logan Keller carded rounds of 85 for third. A pair of 90s that tied for fifth were shared by Chase Brackenridge of Fairbanks and Kaden Ottley of Olentangy Liberty.

The top finishers in the 12 and under division were brothers Anderson Reiser (51) and William Reiser (54) of Marysville. Northmor’s Brady Carr shot 60 for third and Griffin Gates of Delaware and Grayson Keller of Buckeye Valley had 62s in the nine-hole format to finish fifth.

The Chad A. Wheeler Best of the Best tournament will be held at Lincoln Hills in Upper Sandusky for winners and runners up in 13-15 and 16-18 divisions of the HOJGA tournament series. The winners will win the Best of Best plaque to be presented to the winner at the year-end awards event being at Prospect Community Park on July 30. Social distancing will be observed at the final event. Reservations by junior golfers are requested.

Kings Mill tourney results

WALDO — Crowe captured his first title of the season in the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association tournament at Kings Mill last week Thursday. Crossroads Original Designs of Bucyrus sponsored the tournament.

Crowe’s victory 34-40-74, four-over-par, topped the 16-18 division. He had eight pars and four birdies. Max Longwell of Galion, Talan Monticue of River Valley and Mason Rinehart of Pleasant each shot 76 to tie for second place. A tie for fifth at 78 was shared by Jacob Beaschler of Harding and Nathan Stewart of Delaware Christian.

Elgin’s Isaac Dillon had 12 pars to score 82 to win the 13-15 group, while Logan Keller of Galion and Maura Murphy of Pleasant tied for second with 87s. Fairbank’s Chase Brackenridge edged into fourth at 88 and Nathan McMullen picked up fifth to share in leaders of the middle class.

In the 12-and-under division, Asher Gates of River Valley won the 9-hole tournament by scoring with 42. Anderson and William Reiser of Marysville were second with 49s. Paiton Allen of Delaware St. Mary a carded 50 for fourth and Alex Yancey of Pleasant took fifth at 53.

Spencer Keller, Galion

Logan Keller, Galion, sinks a birdie putt on hole No. 2 during the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association tournament at Valley View Golf Course on Monday, July 20, 2020.