Teen, 5-month-old child reported missing in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 17-year-old girl and her 5-month-old son.
Brittany Wycuff was last seen wearing a black Champion brand black T-shirt. She was carrying a brown diaper bag and a brown stroller.
The Sheriff’s Office is concerned for her safety and that of the child.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 419-946-4444, or your local law enforcement agency.
Courtesy Photo Brittany Wycuff, 17, and her 5-month-old son.