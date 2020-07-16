Teen, 5-month-old child reported missing in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 17-year-old girl and her 5-month-old son.

Brittany Wycuff was last seen wearing a black Champion brand black T-shirt. She was carrying a brown diaper bag and a brown stroller.

The Sheriff’s Office is concerned for her safety and that of the child.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 419-946-4444, or your local law enforcement agency.

Courtesy Photo Brittany Wycuff, 17, and her 5-month-old son. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/07/web1_109075743_4718936368132085_2310244339589178033_o.jpgCourtesy Photo Brittany Wycuff, 17, and her 5-month-old son.