GHS grad Melissa Miller fills vacant seat on Galion school board

GALION — Galion High School graduate Melissa Miller was sworn in Monday night to fill the school board seat that was vacated when Brian Owens resigned to move out of the area. The current board unanimously approved her appointment on the five-member board during its regular meeting July 13. She will fill the unexpired term that ends Dec. 31, 2021.

Miller joins the school board after serving as a volunteer with many organizations in the Galion community. She currently serves as a board member for the Galion Community Education Foundation and Galion Youth Soccer.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve the students and staff of the Galion City Schools and the Galion community,” Miller said. “My husband, Chad (a Galion alumnus), and I have two children who are Tigers and I felt this was an opportunity to bring my energy and love for my community to a position to make a positive impact.”

Miller has previously served in volunteer roles with the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce, Experience Galion and the Galion Elementary PTO. She currently works as the supervisor of offshore recruiting for Bankers Life.

“We are excited to welcome Melissa to the Board of Education,” said board president Grant Garverick. “Her passion and love for the Galion community is apparent through her vast volunteering experience, and her professional background will be a welcome addition to the board.”

Monday’s meeting also marked the last for retiring superintendent Jim Grubbs, who has served the students and staff of the Galion City Schools for the past five years. The board recognized Grubbs with a “Believe, Achieve, Succeed” Award for his dedication to the district’s students, staff and the Galion community.

“Mr. Grubbs has made a significant positive impact on the Galion City Schools the past five years,” Garverick said. “We thank (him) for his service and dedication to making the Galion City Schools a leader in the community.”

The next regular Galion City Schools Board of Education meeting is Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion High School cafetorium.

