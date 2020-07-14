Modified street fair planned

BELLVILLE — On July 9, 2020 the Bellville Agricultural Society held their monthly Board meeting and voted to have a “modified” street fair due to rules and restrictions having to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 fair will not look the same as previous fairs. Currently, there will not be atractor pull, but there will be a junior fair. The set-ups for food concessions, the merchant tent, table displays, games and rides will be worked out in future organizational meetings.

There will be strict guidelines and restrictions and best practices in all areas. All must be followed due to COVID-19 guidelines. The details of what this all will look like will be updated to the public as soon as the fair board makes more decisions in the weeks to come. The fair board will work with our local health department to implement a plan within the guidelines in-place at the time of our fair.

Please support and respect those people making these decisions in their efforts to make this fair happen. The fair board is genuinely concerned for your safety and health. If you are not comfortable attending, exercise your right to stay home. If you are comfortable, we welcome you with or without a mask. There will be plenty of hand washing stations and sanitizer available. During the fair, attempt to avoid gathering in large groups, except for family members who are encouraged to be together. At all costs, we must practice social distancing, among other guidelines.

Follow the Bellville Street Fair on Facebook and watch our website for updates. These decisions are not easy ones. With your help, the 2020 Bellville World’s Fair will be something all of us can be proud of and safely enjoy.

Photo courtesy Destination Mansfield The 2020 Bellville Street Fair will not look the same as previous fairs. Currently, there will not be a tractor pull, but there will be a junior fair. The set-ups for food concessions, the merchant tent, table displays, games and rides still need to be determined. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/07/web1_photo-courtesy-destination-mansfield.jpg Photo courtesy Destination Mansfield The 2020 Bellville Street Fair will not look the same as previous fairs. Currently, there will not be a tractor pull, but there will be a junior fair. The set-ups for food concessions, the merchant tent, table displays, games and rides still need to be determined.

Tractor pull cancelled, but junior fair is on