Galion City Schools will launch online academy with the start of the new school year.

Galion Schools launching online academy for new school year

GALION — Galion City Schools is taking a proactive approach to expand online learning opportunities for its students for the 2020-2021 school year.

The district will launch the Galion Online Academy with the start of the new school year. This option will be available to all Galion students, kindergarten through 12th grade, and expands on the district’s efforts to provide individualized educational options for its students.

“We are expanding online learning options for students to allow families to have some flexibility when it comes to how their students receive instruction,” incoming Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “We are excited to be offering this opportunity to all our students, regardless of how we start the 2020-2021 school year.”

According to data from Education Week Research Center, more than 50 percent of Ohio online charter school students currently fail to graduate.

“We are proud of the 94 percent-plus graduation rate of our Galion students,” Allerding said. “Our staff from our 5-Star preschool program through high school are working hard every day to ensure our students have the necessary skills to earn a diploma.”

Students who choose to enroll in the Galion Online Academy will have the opportunity to work with a district-employed programming coordinator and select from a wide variety of elective courses. All Galion Online Academy students will also receive an iPad to use to complete their coursework.

“Those students enrolled in our online academy will be able to work with the district’s school counselors and social workers,” Allerding said. “They will also have the opportunity to participate in our school lunch program during the academic year, should the need for healthy, nutritious meals arise.”

The program will be overseen by two Galion teachers, with one teacher working exclusively with elementary students and the other teacher working with secondary students. The teachers will be announced prior to the start of the school year.

More information about the Galion Online Academy, including registration details for students and families, will be available no later than July 15.

