Galion’s Spencer Keller picks up another HOJGA victory

KENTON — Spencer Keller of Galion and Isaac Dillon of Elgin nabbed their second titles at last Thursday’s fourth Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association tournament held at Veterans Memorial Park Golf Course.

Keller’s three-under par 35-34-69 topped his 16-18 division. Keller carded 11 pars and five birdies en route to his victory. Mount Gilead’s Mallory Graham finished second with a 72, and Jacob Beaschler of Harding took third at 74. Alex Crowe of Fairbanks and Alex Pratt of Pleasant tied for fourth, both shooting 77.

Top leaders in points in 16-18 after four tournaments are Pratt with 59 points, Keller with 56, Crowe and Beaschler at 51 each, Stewart at 43 and Pleasant’s Mason Rinehart at 41.

Isaac Dillon of Elgin stepped up to win his second HOJGA title in the 13-15 age group, scoring 37-37-74. He finished with eight pars and four birdies. en route to the win. Galion’s Nicholas McMullen carded 76 for second place, while Mount Gilead’s Grant Bentley, Chase Brackenridge of Fairbanks and Thomas Kaufman of River Valley each carded 85s for third as top leaders in their division.

Top leaders in points in 13-15 after four tournaments are Dillon with 72 points, McMullen with 68, Brackenridge with 47, Bentley with 43, and Brock Montgomery of Upper Sandusky with 42 points.

In the 12 and younger division, Anderson Reiser of Marysville excelled to win the 9-hole tournament with a round at 50. Tied with 53s were Paiten Allen of Delaware St. Mary and William Reiser of Marysville. Thomas Ottery of Buckeye Valley shot 56 for fourth, and Pleasant’s Alex Yancey was next at 58 to round off the younger group.

Marion Country Club tournament

MARION — Pleasant’s Alex Pratt, Brock Montgomery of Upper Sandusky and Anderson Reiser of Marysville were crowned winners in the latest Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association tournament Monday at Marion Country Club Monday. Sponsors of the tournament were Eagle Creek Subdivision-Don Easley and W.E. Lott Company of Bucyrus.

Pratt’s round of two-over-par — 38-35-73 — topped the 16-18 division. Pratt collected seven pars and five birdies. Montgomery won the 13-15 age group division with a score of 43-39-82 led his 13-15 group. His round included seven pars and one birdie. Reiser’s 50 ruled the 12 and under players’ 9-hole tournament

Spencer Keller of Galion was second in the oldest group at 75, followed by Mallory Graham of Mount Gilead, who edged into third with a 77. Fairbank’s Alexander Crowe finished fourth at 79, and Nathan Stewart of Delaware Christian was fifth at 82.

Elgin’s Isaac Dillon shot 83 to finish second in the 13-15 tournament, with Chase Brackenridge of Fairbanks close behind at 85. Galion’s Logan Keller placed fourth at 87, while Nathan Barre of Galion was fifth at 91.

William Reiser of Marysville finished behind his brother with a 52 to place second in the 12-and-younger tournament. Grayson Keller of Buckeye Valley and Britton Pottkotter of Ridgedale tied for third at 54. Paiton Allen of Delaware St. Mary carded 55 to follow, with Kolton Crider and Alex Yancey of Pleasant who carded 57 and 64 respectfully to share with leaders in their class.

The next tournament is scheduled at Kings Mill Golf Course in Waldo on July 16.

For further information see website www.hojga.org or call 740-389-6207

