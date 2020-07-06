OHP reports a deadly, drunken weekend

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Highway Patrol said 22 people lost their lives in 21 traffic crashes during the July Fourth reporting period, which began Thursday, July 2 and ended Sunday, July 5.

Impairment was determined to be a factor in at least five of those crashes.

Troopers also made 425 arrests for impaired driving and 280 for drug-related charges. The patrol responded to 631 crashes and made more than 22,494 traffic contacts in total, which included providing assistance to more than 2,900 motorists.

“Driving impaired remains a significant problem,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe. Designate a sober driver.”

During last year’s Fourth of July reporting period from July 3 to July 7, there were a total of 16 fatal crashes that killed 17 people. There were eight in 2018 and 21 deaths in do17.

In Crawford County, troopers responded to 152 incidents. There were 447 incidents in Richand County and 474 in Morrow County, the 10th highest in the state. Franklin County had the highest number of incidents, with 1,149 incidents, almost 500 more than second place Delaware County (653).

Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/07/web1_Ohio-Highway-Patrol.jpg